No stranger to extravagant city planning, Saudi Arabias Crown price Mohammed bin Salman recently announced plans to make “Torjena” a ski-tourism destination in the futuristic city of Neom. If there was skepticism that it would actually happen, Saudi Arabia has already been chosen to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games. This outta be interesting.

Introducing TROJENA – a unique travel destination in the mountains of NEOM.🏔️ Journey To New Heights.#TROJENA #NEOM pic.twitter.com/PFoyOMNwck — NEOM (@NEOM) March 3, 2022

This was posted on twitter to promote the project. Skeptics say that this project seems far-fetched, and that building in the city of Neom has been much slower than projected. We can’t wait to find out!