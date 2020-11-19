Oakley Thermonuclear Protection Collection

From the Oakley desk:

The Thermonuclear Protection Collection draws inspiration from the brand’s heritage in moto sports, fusing provocative colors, bold designs, and daring styling for the young and young at heart. Reflective properties, hi-tech fabrics, and modern silhouettes make this apparel collection ideal on and off the mountain. The bold, fun style is featured throughout Oakley®’s sport and lifestyle offerings for both men and women.

Oakley Thermonuclear collection
Women’s Insulated Anorak
Oakley Thermonuclear protection collection
Women’s Insulated Pant
Oakley Thermonuclear collection
Women’s Factory Winter Gloves
Oakley Thermonuclear collection
Men’s BZI Jacket
Oakley Thermonuclear collection
Men’s Shell Bib
Oakley Thermonuclear protection collection
Men’s Factory Winter Mitt
Oakley Thermonuclear protection collection
Women’s Camellia Shell Jacket
Oakley Thermonuclear protection collection
Women’s Sherpa Fleece

More from Oakley here.

The Team Collection—Ståle Sandbech x Oakley The Team Collection—Ståle Sandbech x Oakley

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS