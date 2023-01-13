The 330 inches of snow isn’t a record for Mammoth, but it is a great start to the winter so far! Storm after storm keeps rolling into the central California mountain town tucked in the eastern Sierra Nevada range. There has been so much snow in the area that the mountain has even had to close at certain times to mitigate the accumulation whether that means avalanche control or just digging out chair lifts! It looks like a dream season going on up there. Check the weather if you are heading that way, the only sure thing is that we will definitely be riding at Mammoth into this summer!

The resort has been responding in the comments and on their story for tips and tricks on how to navigate the heavy snow. Always ride with a buddy, follow Caltrans for road updates, and be safe!