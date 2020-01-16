Progression Meets Legacy in the Bryan Iguchi Signature Verse Snowboard Boot

After two decades in snowboarding, Bryan Iguchi has cemented his influential style; his new Verse snowboard boot embodies that ethos.

From VANS: Costa Mesa, CALIF. (January 7, 2019) – As Vans approaches a quarter century milestone in snowboarding, we honor the mantra that legacy matters and progression never stops. With that in mind, who better to source for inspiration than one of the most respected riders in snowboarding’s history: Bryan Iguchi.

Photo Credit: Provided by Vans

Few, if any, riders have translated legacy into progression the way that Bryan has. That experience and expertise are on display with the release of the Bryan Iguchi signature Verse, an all-mountain and backcountry double Boa® performance snowboard boot purpose built for progressive, terrain transitioning riders.

The Verse is Vans most responsive and supportive snowboard boot model and utilizes the precision and power of the Boa® Closure System. Employing the Custom Focus Plus construction, this particular routing showcases the micro-adjustability of Boa® in a dynamic, dual-zone configuration. The result is unlimited flex control and superior heel hold, meeting the standards of the most demanding riders.

Photo Credit: Provided by Vans

Photo Credit: Provided by Vans

The Verse also features the V3 UltraCush North Face Flashdry liner, an elevated option that moves moisture to the surface layer for hyper-fast evaporation. A V3 PopCush footbed built with dual-density, 3D-molded and anatomically shaped with a PU blend and TPU underfoot arch provides additional support. A top sheet of open-cell foam allows airflow under and around the foot, offering all-day comfort.

A V3 UltimateWaffle outsole delivers versatility and traction in every situation, while the waterproof zip-up shroud protects against snow, ice and moisture. Removable tongue stiffeners – part of the Vans Flex Control System – further vet the Verse boot as your all-terrain access pass.

Photo Credit: Provided by Vans

Bryan’s black and gum rubber custom colorway carries over into the UltraRange MTE Hi Gore-Tex, a waterproof high-top that serves as an all-conditions must-have. With comfort and traction at the forefront of its design, Vans celebrates the UltraRange’s signature co-molded midsole by blending UltraCush foam cushioning with Vans’ original waffle rubber compound to provide a modern fit and feel that caters to all-day exploration.

Bryan Iguchi has remained one of the most influential and inspiring forces of style, creativity and community culture in snowboarding over the past two decades. A key player in the skate-driven style revolution of the early ‘90s, Bryan’s legacy spans the twenty years he’s spent circling the globe on the hunt for untracked powder.

Photo Credit: Provided by Vans

Based in Jackson, Wyoming, “Guch” has built an enduring career through riding and filming with the world’s best, passing along his infectious positivity and extensive backcountry knowledge to the next generation.

The Verse Bryan Iguchi snowboard boot and UltraRange Hi Gore-Tex MTE, both in black/gum colorway, are available now at Vans Snow retailers worldwide.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!