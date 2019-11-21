R.I.P. Jake Burton Carpenter, 1954-2019—The Patriarch of Snowboarding

April 29, 1954 – November 20, 2019

Today marks the passing of the man who has influenced the riding life more than any other.

At 11:00pm (EST) on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, Jake Burton Carpenter—patriarch of the sport of snowboarding—passed away in Burlington, VT from complications related to a recurrence of cancer. At his final moments, Jake was surrounded by family, friends and those closest to him.

Jake was born in 1954 and raised on Long Island, NY. A lifelong surfer, he first descended a snowy covered hill atop a Snurfer at the age of 14. Upon graduation from NYU, Jake spent a short period of time working in the financial industry in mergers and acquisitions before uprooting to Vermont in 1977 to found his namesake company, Burton Snowboards—a passion project targeted to college kids seeking alternative winter pastime to skiing. Four decades later, Jake’s company continues to be a leader of the billion-dollar industry he helped found; innovating, stewarding and promoting all aspects of the sport. In addition to the riding gear and lifestyle apparel produced under the Burton label, Carpenter also founded the eyewear brand Anon and was the owner of Channel Island Surfboards. Among his philanthropic efforts was the founding of The Chill Foundation, which helps provide access to the slopes for under-privileged youth.

Photo Credit: James Cassimus

In recent years Jake has faced several health challenges. First with a heart valve surgery, followed by his initial bout with testicular cancer nearly a decade ago. After undergoing treatment Jake found his cancer in remission, but within five years he had an artificial knee replacement and was soon thereafter diagnosed with a severe form of the rare neural affliction Miller Fisher Syndrome. The Miller Fisher’s left Jake immobilized in a hospital bed for three months, conscious but with severely diminished motor function or communicative abilities. After tackling yet another health challenge, Jake was recently informed that the testicular cancer had returned… leading to his subsequent passing.

Jake Burton Carpenter’s authentic approach to everything snowboarding related was informed by his continued enthusiasm for not only detail-oriented product design, but also the act of riding itself. It is hard to overstate the pride and joy Jake took in the fact that he was once again able to eclipse over 100 days on snow last season. Jake is survived by his wife Donna and three sons Timothy, Taylor and George.

Thank you, Jake, for all that you have done. From the staff here at SNOWBOARDER, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the man who has influenced the riding life more than any other.