BOSTON, MA – Red Bull announces the return of the Red Bull Slide-In Tour, a nine-day road trip across the northeast — the historic home of snowboarding— featuring professional riders Zeb Powell, Benny Milam and Jesse Augustinus. The tour kicks off Thursday, March 5 at Mountain Creek Resort in New Jersey, with additional

stops across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Throughout the trip, Zeb, Benny and Jesse will be joined in their RV by friends and fellow pro snowboarders, Sean Neary and Miles Fallon. Expect the crew to session with locals and stack footage all along the way. On the mountain, fans will have opportunity to catch the action up-close-and-personal.

TOUR SCHEDULE

• March 5: Mountain Creek, NJ

• March 6: Stratton, VT

• March 7: Killington, VT

• March 9: Jay Peak, VT

• March 12: Loon, NH

• March 13: Waterville Valley. NH

The Red Bull Slide in Tour is a celebration of Northeast snowboarding and everything it has to offer. The terrain and conditions are known to cultivate creativity and a die-hard passion for the sport. None would know better than Vermont resident, Zeb Powell.

“This tour is great because I’ll be riding with my friends and we feed off each other’s energy to go out and try new tricks,” said Zeb. “Being from the east coast, I appreciate almost any snow condition that’s throw at me!”

This year marks the second year of the Red Bull Slide-In Tour, with Zeb and Jesse also participating in 2019. New Jersey native, Sean Neary, will join Jesse and Zeb at the Mountain

Creek stop, with Benny and Miles jumping in the RV at the Jay Peak stop on March 9. Be sure to keep up with the action at @redbullsnow and @snowboardermag as the team shreds their way across the Northeast.

Additional information can be found at redbull.com/slideintour2020!