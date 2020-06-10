Restock Your Hand Sanitizer Supply Today With LifeToGo

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer has become one of the most sought after and difficult to find items in grocery stores and pharmacies across the country. In the case that you are out and looking to replenish your supply, our friends at Men’s Journal have dug up a great deal. Snag the LifeToGo 2oz hand sanitizer 12 pack here.



From Men’s Journal:

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC website.

For the last three months, hand sanitizer has been one of the most important things we can purchase. That isn’t going to change anytime soon. So you need to make sure you got plenty in your personal stockpile. And right now, LifeToGo has some great 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack in stock right now.

LifeToGo is one of the more helpful sites out there for anyone looking to live a healthy life. Because LifeToGo curates products from around the country that are made for a healthy lifestyle. Food and fitness products, but also items like the 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack that’s available right now.

When looking for ways to keep hands clean, it would behoove you to find alcohol-based products. And those products need to have at least 62% alcohol in them to truly eradicate any germs in sight. Well, the 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack is made with 70% alcohol to really nuke the germs from the sky.

There is a downside when it comes to alcohol-based sanitizers though. It can dry out your hands and make life really uncomfortable for you. But the 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack is made with Aloe Vera. That makes it so your hands are left replenished and smooth.

When you pick up the 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack, you will have plenty in stock. And this 12 pack will be a big benefit for you because they are made for use on the go. Tiny little bottles that contain a good amount of sanitizer for use when you need to go out. To keep you and your loved ones safe.

The 2oz. Hand Sanitizer 12 Pack is in stock right now. But there is a good chance that this will go out of stock in no time. Everyone is looking for sanitizer and that has caused a big shortage. Luckily, LifeToGo has you covered. Pick up a pack now and stay safe.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.