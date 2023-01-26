Arizona Snowbowl has shown the industry a new high price mark on Lift tickets in the United States. Snowbowl uses what’s called “dynamic pricing” during key weekends. Put simply, The higher the demand for lift tickets, the more it costs.

Just when we thought we'd seen it all…@AZSnowbowl's ticket rate for today. pic.twitter.com/dtoGEREUJF — PeakRankings (@Peak_Rankings) January 21, 2023

Though some resorts aren’t far behind in breaking 300, this still comes as a shock to resort goers everywhere. According to Snowbowl’s website, Tickets for January 28 are already listed at $299.

Photo Credit: Snowbowl website

It is worth mentioning though that Snowbowl allows kids 12 and under to ski for free. So if you are 11 and reading this article. GO GET SOME FREE POW!