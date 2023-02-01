Last weekend a six-year-old child died during an accident with a T-bar lift at the Val-Saint-Côme resort. Reports still claim the exact circumstances of the incident are unclear but local authorities are launching an investigation.

CTV NEWS released the following video:

The CEO of Quebec Ski resorts, while first saying that T bars are safe, said that “We are devastated by the news. We want to make sense of this situation and we never want it to happen again.

Our condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.