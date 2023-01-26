A 29-year-old snowboarder was found guilty last week of leaving the scene of a crash on hill at Eldora in Colorado that resulted with the death of a well known instructor from Boulder, CO, Ron LeMaster. Ordered to pay $500 and complete 40 hours of community service, the snowboarder was not charged with manslaughter or a more serious charge because it was determined that he was not recklessly riding or intoxicated. According to the The Daily Camera, Colorado statute states, “No skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol, except for the purpose of securing aid for a person injured in the collision.”

“The offense is a petty offense under the law, but this sentence reflects the aggravated circumstances around Mr. Martinez’s actions in leaving the scene of the crash. Although Mr. Martinez had also sustained injuries, the jury agreed that those injuries did not excuse his conduct in leaving the scene of the collision. We appreciate the jury’s service… Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. LeMaster who was tragically killed in this ski collision at the Eldora Mountain resort on Nov. 30, 2021,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christine Rinke said in a statement. “Mr. Martinez was convicted of leaving the scene of that collision without giving his identifying information to authorities, which is required by law. Due to the quick actions of Eldora ski patrol, Mr. Martinez was later located, identified and prosecuted.”