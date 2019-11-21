Snowboarding Pays Tribute to Jake Burton: The Community Remembers

View this post on Instagram

The first time I stepped on a snowboard in 1982 it was a Burton and most likely shaped by Jake himself. The first time I rode a chairlift was 1987 in Vermont and most likely Jake was behind making that happen in one way or another. The last few years I had gotten to know Jake personally through his wife @donnacarpenter who is on the board of @protectourwinters . We hit it off right away and always had the best conversations. I am so grateful I got to know Jake personally and see his stoke and passion for snowboarding first hand. I know I am not alone when I say his work changed my life. It is sad to see him go, but it was a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Tomorrow afternoon the @jonessnowboards staff will celebrate his life by going snowboarding. If you are in the area come join the celebration at Alpine Meadows, 2pm. #rideonjake @jakeburton77