Snowshoe Mountain: RIDING, CONDITIONS, EVENTS & ADVENTURES

COME FOR THE RIDING, STAY FOR THE ADVENTURE.

For some, carving down Snowshoe’s signature runs from first chair to last light isn’t quite enough adventure. For others, the thrill of chasing through a snow-covered winter wonderland on tracks, wheels, or even a sleigh takes center stage. But for everyone, winter at Snowshoe offers up great conditions, events and a slew of great adventures. Check em’ out.

THERE WILL BE SNOW. AND LOTS OF IT. GUARANTEED.

Although we call it Magic & Muscle, our snow story is essentially Mother Nature and the Mid-Atlantic’s Most Powerful Fleet of Snow Makers. Learn why our snow odds are seriously in your favor, and why Snowshoe is your safest bet for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s best ski conditions. Come out and meet our snow guarantee.

A JAM-PACKED PLAYLIST

Concerts and live music. Wine tastings. Nightlife. Community events. Contests. To say there’s a lot happening at Snowshoe would be putting it mildly. Be sure to check out these upcoming events you won’t want to miss – come for the annual ‘Berming Man’ banked slalom Snowboard race, Saturday, February 22! Or better yet, mark your calendar for Friday, March 13 for Ballhooter Festival 2020, our annual spring blowout

SILVER CREEK NIGHT SHREDDING

If after a day of riding your legs aren’t sore yet, head over to Silver Creek in the free shuttle to make some turns under the moonlit sky. State-of-the-art halogen lights illuminate trails from green to black, and terrain parks from small to XXL.

ADVENTURE DINING

Looking to satisfy both your thirst for speed and adrenaline and your appetite for a hearty, chef-prepared dinner. This is your ticket. Get in, buckle up, hold on tight, bon appetite! Take a heated Polaris RZR to the backcountry hut underneath a starry sky, and enjoy the comfort of the Hut and your company for an unforgettable dinner.

OFF-ROAD AND SNOWMOBILE TOURS

Views? Adventure? Yes! Enjoy both the scenic nature of Snowshoe’s Cheat Mountain, and the thrill of commanding a snowmobile or heated Polaris RzR through the snow. You’ll find several tour options available, ranging from serene to white-knuckle.

APRÉS ADVENTURE

Even the most energized winter adventurers will eventually have to recharge. And at Snowshoe, you’ll have your choice between the Split Rock Pools, Yoga, or The Spa. That way, you’ll be ready to do it all over again the next day.

COCA COLA TUBING PARK

New for 2019/2020 season – Galactic Tubing! Experience sliding over the snow under the glow of flashing lights. If daytime’s more your thing, enjoy the rush of racing a high-speed inner tube down a 6-story tall tubing park. 8 Lanes of autobahn-like speed limits (or lack there-of) are guaranteed to satisfy the bravest speed demons.

THE WOODS ESCAPE ROOM

Can you solve the infamous riddles of the Backcountry? Take an exhilarating ride in a heated Polaris RzR along Cheat Mountain Ridge to the secluded Backcountry Hut where a cabin full of mind-twisting riddles (which change every season) will test even the boldest adventure seekers.

SLEIGH RIDES

Dashing through the snow takes real horsepower. Explore Snowshoe’s backcountry on a horse-drawn buggy or sleigh (conditions permitting). Take a ‘rest’ day and embrace this magical experience.

About Snowshoe Mountain:

This is Snowshoe – part pure adventure, part cushy comfort, 100% contagious happiness. Our three distinct areas all have personalities worth getting to know. With the perfect amount of vertical in all the right places. A slew of kickers, rails, and other flip-worthy features. Plenty of runs groomed with the same attention paid to top show dogs. And enough variety to keep things interesting from first chair to last.

