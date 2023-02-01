UK’s Cody Bramwell is know for competing in the Freeride World Tour, but after this video hit the web we can’t help but wonder if he is transitioning to riding pipe.

The clip has turned heads of some of backcountry snowboarding’s biggest names, as Victor De La Rue, a daredevil in his own regard, comments “So good 🔥.”

