This Year, Backcountry is the Ticket—Stay Prepared With Leatherman

This article was produced in partnership with Leatherman.

Already skyrocketing in popularity, the earn-your-turns movement we’ve seen explode in recent years will likely see an additional surge in 2021 as hungry snowboarders look for safe, hassle free modes of ripping, eschewing resorts, ticket lotteries, Covid restrictions and lift lines for the unbridled expanse of the backcountry. Regardless of who you are, whether it’s your first day in the backcountry or your thousandth, being prepared is always the name of the game. This obviously applies to avalanche and first aid training—two prerequisites for any mountaineering mission—but also to a properly outfitted pack, one with equipment that’s light, functional, and most of all, reliable.

With more than 30 multipurpose tools on offer, all backed by a rock-solid 25-year warranty, Leatherman’s world-renowned multi-tools have been a part of this successful adventure equation for over 37 years. The Portland, Oregon-based outfitter remains a favorite among explorers today, and their new line features a number of multi-tools particularly useful for snowboarders and the snowboarding lifestyle.

Signal

Tools: 19

Weight: 7.5 ounces

Closed length: 4.5 inches

Blade: 2.76 inches

Price: $119.95



The Signal is a backcountry-ready jack-of-all-trades, specifically designed for the outdoors. At just 7.5 oz, the 19-tool Signal makes a burden-free addition to your pack, sporting both standard gadgets for routine adjustments like pliers (both needle nose and regular), a bit driver, and a 420HC combo knife, as well as specialized tools clutch in unforeseen circumstances. These include a saw for prepping fire materials and a ferrocerium rod to get it roaring, a diamond-coated sharpener to keep a crisp edge on all blades, and a safety whistle if things get a bit hairy. When it comes to mountaineering, it’s said that you should expect the unexpected, and the Signal puts you in position to do just that.

Skeletool

Tools: 7

Weight: 5 ounces

Closed length: 4 inches

Blade: 2.6 inches

Price: $64.95

Weighing in at a breezy 5 ounces, and retailing for just $64.95, Leatherman’s Skeletool is easy on the wallet and reliable in a pinch. True to its name, the Skeletool is a stripped down, no-nonsense job finisher, and an ideal choice for everyday carry and a wide variety of tasks. And despite its sleek appearance, the Skeletool has a few tricks stashed in the closet, including outside-accessible features—tools that can be used while the multi-tool is still in closed position—which mimic the easy draw of a pocketknife.

What’s more, the Skeletool is designed so that every feature can be opened and operated with just one hand. Not only is this hugely beneficial for tight situations on or off-piste, like when you need a fast, nimble binding adjustment (the large bit driver makes this easy!), but the one-handed operability, sleek design and the deft precision of the needle nose pliers make this an excellent choice for snowboarders who moonlight as anglers, especially those who love to tie their own flies.

FREE™ P4

Tools: 21

Weight: 8.6 ounces

Closed length: 4.25 inches

Blade: 2.76 inches

Price: $139.95



A feature of Leatherman’s FREE collection, and billed as the “Most Advanced Multi-Tool Ever Made,” the P4 is a more robust version of Leatherman’s P2—a veritable, real-life transformer. This top of the line beast packs a major punch, boasting a staggering 21 tools, all at just 8.6 oz.

The P4 is a great choice for those who want one tool to handle it all, from on mountain equipment tweaks, to impromptu camp set-ups, to tune-ups on the adventure mobile. Designed to be comfortable and easily accessible in your pocket or clipped on your belt, the P4 holds both needle nose and regular pliers, wire cutters, a flat edge and a serrated knife, spring action scissors, wire stripper, ruler, file, crimper and much more, all in a compact closed length of 4.25 inches.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.