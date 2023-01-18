One of snowboarding premier contests kicked off today with Men’s Slopestyle qualifications at Laax in Switzerland. The past OPEN winners in LAAX include the Olympic champions Iouri Podladtchikov, Shaun White, Sebastien Toutant, the Olympic champions Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark, Jamie Anderson as well as the snowboard icons Stale Sandbech, Mark McMorris, Danny Davis, Ayumu Hirano, Peetu Piiroinen, Max Parrot , Scotty James, Queralt Castellet and Silje Norendahl.

In today’s qualification, Dusty Henricksen qualified first in his heat with a score of 93. North Carolina’s Luke Winkelmann took third in the same heat with an 84.50 and San Diego’s Judd Henkes scored a 82.5 that would be enough to push him to finals.

Look here for full qualification results.