Trollhaugen to host invitational “LORD OF THE ROPES” Contest Feb. 21

Place your bets now! The premiere Midwest rail jam is about to go down.

Photo Credit: IPP

Minneapolis, MN- February 19th, 2020 – On Friday night, Feburary 21, a significant portion of Midwestern snowboarding’s royalty—encompassing past, present, and future generations—will face off in an event like no other. They will amass under the nighttime lights at the legendary Trollhaugen Resort, just 50 minutes north of the Twin Cities. Those chosen will display their shred superiority honed on the ropes of the Midwest in a head-to-head battle of skill, style, and consistency. They will be judged by their fellow riders in a contest format comprised of a line of features. Only one shall prevail as “Lord of the Ropes” with a handsome purse of 2,000 dollars.

Photo Credit: IPP

Sixty-four riders have been hand-selected from a vast group of worthy riders. Contestants include a Vans Series champion, a Stairmasters champion, a Dew Tour medalist, a Downtown Throwdown Champ, X-games Gold medalist, local heroes, and a man nicknamed… “Danimals”.

To ensure proper celebration and integrity, “Lord of the Ropes” pairs two strong courts of honor- The Interior Plain Project Snowboards and Indeed Brewing Company- to make certain that order and honor are held in the highest regard. Visitors and spectators are encouraged to come out to watch the battles, share in the victories, and participate in the spoils of Skolhaugen’s lounge where they can view the entire event from the bar, patio, or seat. Live music and a plethora of Indeed’s finest brews will follow the outdoor festivities.

With the utmost respect,

The High Court of The Interior Plain Project