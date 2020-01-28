Winter X Games Chongli 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Winter X Games Chongli 2020, originally set to start on Feb. 21 at at the Secret Garden ski resort in Chongli district, is being postponed to a later date due to the virus that is making headlines out of Wuhan, China. The cities sit over 800 miles away from one another, but with travel concerns and the growing numbers of infected, the X Games has decided to push it back.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the X Games Chongli 2020 event will be postponed until a later date. The safety of our athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation.” – X Games

We will keep you updated as the story unfolds.

