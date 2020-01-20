WOMEN OF WINTER DEW TOUR TAKE CENTER STAGE: NEW DISCIPLINES ADDED TO LINEUP

From Dew Tour:

World’s Best Female Action Sports Athletes Continue to Impress in Competition Staples and New Disciplines: Snowboard and Ski Team Challenge, Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle and More.

Dew Tour is excited to announce the expansion of our Streetstyle and Team Challenge competitions to include female ski and snowboard athletes. This improved competition format will commence at Winter Dew Tour 2020, held at Copper Mountain, CO, February 6-9.

In addition to the new disciplines, female ski and snowboard athletes will continue to compete in primary events, including the Modified Superpipe presented by Toyota, Slopestyle, Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom presented by Toyota, and G.W.R. (Girls Who Ride) Streetstyle event presented by Nikita Clothing. Furthermore, Dew Tour has partnered with Beyond the Bounds, a leading women’s snow progression camp, for an all-women ride day thanks to the help from longtime snowboard industry veteran Mary Walsh.

Female athletes will continue to take center stage as the focus of a 90-minute Dew Tour broadcast show airing on NBC, February 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The entire Winter Dew Tour will be live-streamed in its entirety on DewTour.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and other major platforms for a total of 24 hours LIVE.

“Women are no strangers to the Dew Tour as an integral part of the foundation that makes up our event’s heart and soul since the event’s inception,” said Courtney Gresik, Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour. “We are immensely proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done.”

The four-day winter annual winter Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival, which has always offered equal prize purse, will include the world’s best male and female skiers and snowboarders competing in individual Modified Superpipe, Slopestyle, Para Snowboard, and Streetstyle competitions, Dew Tour’s signature Team Challenge competition, industry award shows, live music and a calendar of fan-based activities. Spectators will have a front-row seat to the action out of Copper’s Center Village where the event footprint, sponsor activations, and Team Challenge will take place.

“Dew Tour is always such a fun event to compete in every winter, and each year it continues to progress – with new course layouts and competitions,” said MTN DEW snowboarder and winter Olympian Julia Marino. “It’s awesome that this year there will be even more opportunities for females to compete and continue to push the boundaries of snowboarding.”

