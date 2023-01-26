Zeb Powell has become and international icon for his mind-boggling maneuvers on a snowboard. Since his big break at X Games Knuckle Huck in 2020 where he beat expected winner Marcus Kleveland, Zeb has been on a nonstop warpath to show people the unexpected on a snowboard.

Many pro riders refer to him casually as a “video game character” and this clip summarizes pretty well why. On the big board, zeb!??

Make sure to check out Knuckle Huck finals on January 28th – 5 pm EST.