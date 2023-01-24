Zoi Sadowski Synnott walked away with a Gold Medal in Laax After besting 16-year-old Mia Brookes and 31 year old Anna Gasser. Zoi was the winningest female in competition last year and it looks like she is looking for a repeat showing!

