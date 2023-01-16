Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was the winningest contest rider of the 2022 season, and she’s off to the races in 2023 after her second place at the Kreischberg Big Air this past Saturday.



Zoi becomes the first female in competition to put down a switch backside 1260, though it was still not enough to take the victory of hometown hero, Anna Gasser. Shout out to US rider Lyon Farrell for the dramatics at the end.