SNOWBOARDER Park & Ride Awards

SNOWBOARDER’s 2020 Park & Ride Survey allows riders a chance to provide direct feedback on their favorite terrain parks. Your opinions will not only help us reward those terrain park programs you are most stoked on, but also allow each resort to gauge what facets of their features and layout need improvement. The survey is simple. Just click the link that accompanies your favorite mountain’s logo and answer a handful of questions. You can only fill out a specific mountain’s survey once, but you can provide feedback for as many mountains as you like. As an added incentive for filling out a survey, ten respondents will we chosen at random to receive a limited edition SNOWBOARDER Magazine sweatshirt!

Voting runs from January 27, 2020 through February 23, 2020. Results will be tabulated and released on March 3, 2020, determining and celebrating the resorts that provide your favorite terrain park experiences in the US.