Sick Days: A Week on The North Island of Japan

words and photos: Mary Walsh

It had been snowing in Niseko for the past week. Christine Savage, Summer Fenton, and I were leading a group of women for a BTBounds tour, enjoying the deep turns that Japan’s North Island is known for in January. We had gotten incredible days at both Niseko United and Rusutsu and now we had a break before the next tour started. Madison Blackley and Kelsey Boyer were on their way to meet us for the week to ride and hopefully get some shots. But when they arrived in Sapporo, a high-pressure system came with them: Bluebird skies lacking any formidable precipitation. Classic Murphy’s Law when you’re on a time-constrained mission hoping for snow. Luckily, Japan was holding as it tends to during Januaru, but with a lot of resort experience in the area and less knowledge of zones off the beaten path, we had some exploring to do. Also luckily, Japan is absolutely gorgeous, so strapping into Verts and going for an walk uphill through glades of slender birch trees is pretty fantastic no matter the clip outcome of the adventure.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

We were staying in a small pension—like a Japanese bed and breakfast—that was owned by an elderly couple who didn’t speak any English and were really understanding of our rudimentary Japanese. The pension was themed like Banff, with four rooms that were named after mountains in that area. The walls were covered with ephemera from the Canadian Rockies. It was located in a small neighborhood near Niseko Village that was perfect for constructing roadside side hits in the afternoons post-Verts missions.

We were learning a lot about the area, but still waiting for the snow to return when a system decided to enter the forecast at the very end of the week. It started at night, so we headed to Grand Hirafu for night powder boarding. This is one of the most magical things about Japan: powder turns at night. The next day while it was still dumping, Madison and Summer headed early up to Hanazono to a pillow-filled in bounds area of the resort. The rest of our crew had planned to go to Rusutsu, just about forty-five minutes away, but the weather had shut the resort down. Our friend, Peter, who is a local guide and lived in Rusutsu at the time, was giving us updated intel on snow and lift status. It was going to be on the following day. There would be over two feet by the time Rusutsu opened in the morning. It was really a perfect storm—all night and day accumulation with lifts closed meant that the resort’s expansive terrain was going to be covered in perfect Japanuary conditions.

The next morning, ready to ride fresh snow, we met up with Peter and jumped in the gondola line. An hour before the lift opened, there was a solid crowd, but nothing like you’d see in North America (yet another reason Japan is amazing—even on a crazy good powder day, there’s no sense of powder panic). We ran into Kimmy Fasani just as we hopped in a gondola. After a week of waiting for snow, excitement was incredibly high.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Rusutsu is a very large resort, stretching across three peaks on two sides of the road. We started at East Mountain, strapped in, and dipped into insanely deep, perfectly fluffy, untracked snow. There’s so much terrain at Rusutsu, that even when there’s a line up at the lift, there’s no problem finding untouched zones. We made our way over to Mount Isola (you can see the Pacific Ocean from the peak on clear days) and as snow started to gently fall periodically from the sky, enjoyed lap after lap of perfect powder.

And that’s the thing about Japan. It’s pure magic. Days without snow in early winter are rare and when they do come, they’re generally setting things up for a fresh blanket of white stuff that’s just around the corner.

