Originally published in Volume 32, Issue 4 of SNOWBOARDER Magazine

words by Blair Habenicht

photos by Tim Zimmerman

Photo Credit: Tim Zimmerman

If you are looking to get it as good as you can possibly get it, there needs to be a helicopter in the equation. Like adding bacon to anything, a helicopter makes everything better. Ask the dude with one on the back of his yacht. Ask Travis Rice. Ask the pro snowboarder living in a trailer with his wife and daughter, saving all their budget every winter for a few days of heli time—that’s me. You want to get it? Want to feel adrenaline like you imagine people feel in movies when they get out of a helicopter on top of the most insane-looking mountain you could ever imagine? Then get in a helicopter and go heliboarding. It is the most mind-blowing and efficient way to access the world’s best mountains. And if you want to fly no matter the weather, do not go to Alaska. You could sit for weeks waiting for sun in Alaska. You need to go somewhere with good alpine if the sun does pop and lots of tree riding if it doesn’t. You need to go to Canada.

Photo Credit: Tim Zimmerman

Drive east from Whistler to the interior of British Columbia and you will be surrounded by a whole lot of nothing. It’s a beautiful drive. Whistler has some heli options, and the resort itself is world-class, but it is a major resort. Crowded. On most days it is operating at what feels like maximum capacity and your time would be better spent snowmobiling. I have never bought a snowmobile, purely on the rational that I could either have a snowmobile all year long or go heliboarding for a week, maybe two. I’d rather spend a week or two riding lines from a helicopter than have a snowmobile accessible to me all season. I debate this decision every winter. Snowmobiles can get you close, if not right to the top of runs that a helicopter would not hesitate to land on. But a helicopter will get you to the top of mountains a snowmobile could never summit and you are back to the bootpack. If I’m going to hike a mountain, I’ll just start at the bottom with my split board and save my money for the bird.