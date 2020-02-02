2020 Park & Ride Survey: Bear Mountain

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & BEAR MOUNTAIN ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE BEAR MOUNTAIN TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT BEAR MOUNTAIN

From our Skill Builder Park to the Red Bull Plaza, our terrain parks cater to riders of all ability levels with unique features and layouts that are constantly pushing the progression of the sport. Whether you’re new to riding, a park pro, or somewhere in-between, Bear is home to some of the most innovative and influential terrain parks in the industry.

KEY EVENTS:

– Neff Beach Bash – April 4

– Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails – Sept. 12

Park & Ride 2020: Bear Mountain





