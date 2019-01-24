2020 Park & Ride Survey: Big Boulder

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & BIG BOULDER ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE BIG BOULDER TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT BIG BOULDER

With over 70% of Big Boulder PARK dedicated to some of the best freestyle terrain on the East Coast, it’s no wonder riders come from near and far to fill the chairlifts of this Pocono powerhouse. The #contentfactory is known for consistent, creative, and frequent rebuilds by one of the hardest working crews in the game, along with new features and exciting events worth marking the calendar for.

KEY EVENTS:

-Snowboy Productions Plaza Zero – February 12-16th

-Flour City Hell Track 10 – March 7th

-Bonfire Axe Jam – March 14th

Park & Ride 2020: Big Boulder





