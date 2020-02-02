2020 Park & Ride Survey: Brighton Resort

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & BRIGHTON RESORT ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE BRIGHTON RESORT TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT BRIGHTON RESORT

Don’t look for flashy ads. Brighton Resort does minimal advertising. You’ll hear about Brighton from your friends or from riders. Not only do we boast having the best terrain parks in the Wasatch, we’re the only resort with parks in the Cottonwood Canyons! Come and see why your favorite pro’s call the Brighton Terrain Parks their home.

KEY EVENTS:

-BONE ZONE – Fall

-Bode Merrill QP Classic – April 11

Park & Ride 2020: Brighton Resort





