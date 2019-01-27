2020 Park & Ride Survey: Gunstock Mountain Resort

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & GUNSTOCK ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE GUNSTOCK TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT GUNSTOCK

Gunstock Mountain Resort, only 100 miles from Boston, is proud to present the redesigned Gunstock Parks: five freestyle parks for enthusiasts of all levels. Blundersmoke, our signature park, is New England’s largest night park and features elements of all sizes. Ride Out of Sight for winding laps and banked turns. Side Arm, a green trail, introduces beginners to boxes and simple snow features. Pistol’s a place for experienced riders to take tricks to the next level and step it up on larger steel and snow features. Parallax Glades, a natural, glades park combines natural and man-made features for advanced riders.

KEY EVENTS:

-Local Adult Rail Jam – February 16th

-Tyler Davis Hip Jam – March 21st

Park & Ride 2020: Gunstock Mountain Resort





RETURN TO 2020 PARK & RIDE AWARDS