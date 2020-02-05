2020 Park & Ride Survey: Killington

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & KILLINGTON ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE KILLINGTON TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT KILLINGTON

Woodward Killington is the East Coast’s destination for action sports progression. The Woodward Mountain Park at Killington is a network of featured terrain zones that, together, offer a balanced variety of exciting on-mountain experiences for all ages and abilities, with base area learning zones, large freestyle zones and everything in between. From the Start Park, where first time skiers and riders start their journey, to the innovative Peace Park and on to the large features of Dream Maker, suited for the best riders in the world, the Woodward Mountain Park at Killington guides athletes and aspiring athletes through an evolutionary journey that is ultimately controlled by their own personal goals and individual style.

KEY EVENTS:

-#gotopeacepark Video Contest –Feb 1-4

-Burton Slash & Berm –March 6-8

