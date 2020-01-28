2020 Park & Ride Survey: Mammoth Mountain

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN

The Unbound Terrain Parks have helped push the industry in innovation, quality and design for over 20 years. With a variety of unique parks, two halfpipes, 100+ jibs and up to 50 jumps on any given day covering over 100 acres of terrain, Unbound is the mecca for fun and progression.

KEY EVENTS:

-Land Rover US Grand Prix – Jan 29-Feb 3

-JLA Banked Slalom – Feb 28-Mar 1

-Unbound Happy Place – Apr 15-19

Park & Ride 2020: Mammoth Mountain





