2020 Park & Ride Survey: Mountain Creek Terrain Parks

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & MOUNTAIN CREEK ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE MOUNTAIN CREEK TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

Mountain Creek Terrain Parks boasts over 100 features all serviced by high speed quads just 47 miles from the bright lights of NYC. With a focus on creativity, MCTP is helping lead the charge in evolving trends in freeskiing and riding with a focus on fostering the passionate community that has cultivated Olympians and other top tier athletes from this corner of New Jersey. Built by riders, for riders; MCTP offers everything from progression parks and clinics for groms to hone their skills to technical and progressive jib and jump lines for advanced users to push their boundaries and perfect their craft.

KEY EVENTS:
– Beyond the Boundaries Women’s Freestyle Camp – February 22-23
– Hard Hats & Heavy Hitters – February 29th

