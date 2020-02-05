2020 Park & Ride Survey: Northstar California

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & NORTHSTAR CALIFORNIA ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE NORTHSTAR CALIFORNIA TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT NORTHSTAR CALIFORNIA

Northstar California Resort is renowned for its unique style of California Laid-back luxury, 3170 acres, 350 inches of snowfall, and especially its 9 Terrain Parks and 3 halfpipes. The Northstar program delivers a superlative park experience, offering an expansive, intertwining network of unique features, parks, and pipes for all abilities. Whether it’s a pow-day in “The Stash” or a spring day on one of the numerous and extended feature lines, you will be assured that the park crew keeps features fully dialed. The Northstar parks are recognized for their dynamic nature, multiple weekly re-works, and ever-evolving layouts throughout the winter.

KEY EVENTS:

USASA Halfpipe – Feb. 29th and March 1st

Park & Ride 2020: Northstar California





