2020 Park & Ride Survey: Seven Springs

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & SEVEN SPRINGS ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE SEVEN SPRINGS TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT SEVEN SPRINGS

Over the past decade, Seven Springs has been at the helm of progression and truly made a name as one of the heavy hitters in the terrain park world. Our six terrain parks offer something unique for everyone, whether you are sliding your first box or airing out of the East Coast’s only 22-foot superpipe, we have you covered. Our parks are built with progression in mind, to help riders transition seamlessly from one park to another. Hosting events such as Superpark 19, The Launch, and multiple private park shoots, Seven Springs has truly become an East Coast staple for freestyle riding of all levels.

KEY EVENTS:

– Burton Qualifier Finals – March 28th

– Red Bull Slope Soakers – March 29th

Park & Ride 2020: Seven Springs





RETURN TO 2020 PARK & RIDE AWARDS

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!