2020 Park & Ride Survey: Sierra-at-Tahoe

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & SIERRA-AT-TAHOE ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE SIERRA-AT-TAHOE TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT SIERRA-AT-TAHOE

Since building its first terrain park in 1993, Sierra-at-Tahoe has prided itself in being a gathering place for playfully-minded riders stretching from beginners to our three Olympic Gold Medalists that call Sierra home.. Now in its 26th year, the Sierra Playgrounds remain committed to that mission today. A collection of eight terrain parks spanning across 2,000 skiable acres and including the only halfpipe in South Lake Tahoe, the Playgrounds are a place for everyone to progress, have fun and celebrate the shared love of riding.

KEY EVENTS:

-Vans Methodology – March 7

-Sierra Playgrounds Party – March 28

