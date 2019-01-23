2020 Park & Ride Survey: Trollhaugen

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & TROLLHAUGEN ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE TROLLHAUGEN TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT TROLLHAUGEN

For a tiny but mighty ski hill in Wisconsin, the name Trollhaugen strikes a chord for snowboarders around the world. Troll proves that it’s not the size of the viking ship that matters, but what you do with it that counts. Trollhaugen has four terrain parks at any given time, offering up beginner to superhuman features. The Valhalla Park reigns supreme as the place to be when you visit the Midwest (especially for that preseason goodness). Lap the rope and experience life in the middle with some of the most creative setups and creative riders snowboarding has to offer.

KEY EVENTS:

– Burton Qualifiers – Dec. 14th

– Lord of the Ropes presented by Interior Plain Project and Indeed Brewing – Feb. 21st

Park & Ride 2020: TROLLHAUGEN





RETURN TO 2020 PARK & RIDE AWARDS