2020 Park & Ride Survey: Woodward Copper

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & WOODWARD COPPER ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE WOODWARD COPPER TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT WOODWARD COPPER

The Woodward Mountain Park at Copper is a network of featured terrain zones that, together, offer a balanced variety of exciting on mountain experiences for all ages and abilities. The Woodward Mountain Park is complete with base area learning zones, large freestyle zones and everything in between. Through an artfully constructed progression-based design, the Woodward Mountain Park guides athletes through an evolutionary journey that is ultimately controlled by their own personal goals and individual style. Woodward Mountain Park is designed for maximum skill building and a whole new level of fun.

KEY EVENTS:

– Dew Tour – Feb 6-9th

– USASA Nationals – March 27-April 2nd

Park & Ride 2020: Woodward Copper





