2020 Park & Ride Survey: Woodward Tahoe at Boreal

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & BOREAL ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE WOODWARD TAHOE TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT BOREAL

Boreal’s terrain park history runs deep, with roots planted firmly among the industry. Now as a staple in the Woodward Mountain Park network, Boreal’s innovation has only gotten better. Woodward-designed terrain zones now span the slopes at Boreal creating a fun and intuitive on-mountain experience for a first-timer or season veteran. From the base area learning zone, Start Park, to the creative Woodward Peace Park and Dutchman Flow Park riders can choose their own path and build their skills or just have fun.

KEY EVENTS:

-Boreal Pop Up Park – Repeats Monthly January – April

-Burton Qualifies – Feb. 1

-The Launch – Dates TBD

Park & Ride 2020:Woodward Tahoe at Boreal





