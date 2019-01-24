2020 Park & Ride Survey: Carinthia Parks at Mount Snow

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & CARINTHIA PARKS AT MOUNT SNOW ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE CARINTHIA TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT CARINTHIA PARKS

Carinthia Parks at Mount Snow aims to be the ultimate eastern destination for terrain park enthusiasts of all kinds. With 100 acres of dedicated park terrain, two chairlifts and a covered magic carpet, as well as a brand new beautiful base lodge, the atmosphere speaks for itself. Our vision is to have something for everyone, with tons of opportunities to progress your skills or just hang back and slash berms with friends. Quality, quantity, and variety make Carinthia Parks the place to be.

KEY EVENTS:

-Carinthia Classic – December 21st

-Ash & Steel – February 26-28th

Park & Ride 2020: Carinthia Parks at Mount Snow





