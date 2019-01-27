2020 Park & Ride Survey: Loon Mountain

SNOWBOARDER MAGAZINE, EFFECTIVE EDGE & LOON MOUNTAIN ARE ASKING YOU TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON THE LOON MOUNTAIN TERRAIN PARK PROGRAM IN ORDER TO HELP IMPROVE THE FEATURES AND OVERALL RIDING PROGRAM. FURTHERMORE, THIS SURVEY WILL SERVE AS THE BASIS FOR REWARDING THE BEST PARKS IN THE COUNTRY.

ABOUT LOON MOUNTAIN

Known for award-winning parks and 2,100 feet of vertical, Loon is your spot—every day. Across three peaks, the mountain provides an abundance of natural jibs, making Loon the ideal playground for creative riders. Flow through the full progression terrain parks to find features small and large, including street-inspired jibs, photo-ready jump lines and New Hampshire’s only superpipe. Signature features from ThirtyTwo add to a massively creative jib fleet, making everyday riding at Loon never the same. See for yourself: #looneveryday.

KEY EVENTS:

-Red Bull Railer Coaster – March 21st

-Last Call – March 30th

Park & Ride 2020: Loon Mountain





RETURN TO 2020 PARK & RIDE AWARDS