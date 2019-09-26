The Snowboarder Movie: Everybody Everybody

WITH EVERY STAIRSET AND STEP-DOWN, KINK AND CORNICE, CHEESE WEDGE AND CHEESE GRATER, RUNWAY AND RIDE-OUT, Everybody, Everybody invites viewers into SNOWBOARDER’s sixth season-long cinematic session as twelve riders—an eclectic cross section of snowboarding’s hell-bent vanguard—partake in the quixotic quest for the perfect video part. Fueled by youth, angst, and unlimited data plans, the Everybody, Everybody roster spent last winter sending it across the Northern Hemisphere shepherded by director/editor Ted Borland. Alongside the rest of the film support staff, Ryan Finder, Derek Weimer, and Anton Kiiski, Ted and company were able to capture every make, battle, NBD and b-roll moment in hi-res. Enjoy the work put in by Phil Hansen, Reid Smith, Gabe Ferguson, Jill Perkins, Benny Milam, Brandon Davis, Gab Jacques, Finn Westbury, JJ Westbury, Rene Rinnekangas, Gus Warbington, and Cooper Whittier and check out the full project! @snowboardermag Everybody Everybody is available on iTunes here!

Premiere tour dates below.

Brock Crouch

@brockcrouch99
Home Mountain:
Mammoth Mountain, CA
Birthday: 8/22/1999
Stance: Regular
Supported by: Red Bull, Burton, Dragon, Mammoth Mountain

Brandon Davis

@brandonjdavis
Home Mountain:
Bear Mountain and Mammoth, CA
Birthday: 8/30/95
Stance: Goofy
Supported by: Ride, Rockstar, Giro

Gabe Ferguson

@chillest_ferg
Home Mountain:
Mt. Bachelor
Birthday: 4/16/1999
Stance: Regular
Supported by: Giro, Rockstar, Crab Grab, Tactics, Mt. Bachelor

Gab Jacques

@gab_jacques
Home Mountain:
Bromont, QC
Birthday: 8/7/1995
Stance: Goofy
Supported by: O’Neill, Bataleon, Switchback, Empire

Benny Milam

@mennybilam
Home Mountain:
Wild Mountain, MN
Birthday: 9/16/1998
Stance: Goofy
Supported by: Volcom, Adidas, Electric, Crab Grab, Capita, Union, Skullcandy, 1817

Finn Westbury

@alwaysfinna
Home Mountain:
Sunshine, Cop
Birthday: 6/16/1996
Stance: Regular
Supported by: Salomon Snowboards, Howl, Quiksilver, Remind Insoles, Beaver Wax, Shredz Shop

Reid

@reid_4_speed
Home Mountain:
Brighton, UT
Birthday: 11/24/1998
Stance: Goofy
Supported by: Ride, Volcom, Electric




Nik Baden

@nikolasbaden
Home Mountain:
Steamboat, CO
Birthday: 1/13/1998
Stance: Regular
Supported by: Adidas, Oakley, Crab Grab, Steamboat Resort, Powdertools Boardshop

Krugs

@krugs_
Home Mountain:
Summit at Snoqualmie, WA
Birthday: 2/25/1996
Stance: Regular
Supported by: GNU, Adidas, Union, Howl


Jared Elston

@big_air_jare
Home Mountain:
Mt. Bachelor, OR
Birthday: 02/02/1999
Stance: Regular
Supported by: Adidas, Nitro, Crab Grab, Tactics, Mt. Bachelor


Reid_smith_finland_stone 18
Reid. p: E-Stone
  • Gus Warbington
  • Rene Rinnekangas
  • Jill Perkins
  • Gabe Ferguson
  • Phil Hansen
  • Finn Westbury
    • Schedule

    Times + Dates For Premieres

    • 9.26.2019 | THURS
      COSTA MESA, CA
      Volcom HQ
      Everybody, Everybody & Unconditional World Premieres!
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.3.2019 | THURS
      S. LAKE TAHOE, CA
      VINYL at the Hard Rock
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.5.2019 | SAT
      ASPEN, CO
      Belly Up
      TICKET PURCHASE NEEDED!
      Doors Open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (18+!)


    • 10.7.2019 | MON
      MINNEAPOLIS, MN
      Parkway Theater
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.9.2019 | WED
      S. LAKE TAHOE, CA
      VINYL at the Hard Rock
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.12.2019 | SAT
      Salt Lake City, UT
      Rose Wagner Theater
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.16.2019 | WED
      SEATTLE, WA
      Egyptian Theater
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 10.22.2019 | TUES
      PORTLAND, OR
      Clinton Street Theater
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 11.2.2019 | SAT
      VENICE, CA
      Arbor HQ
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

    • 11.7.2019 | SAT
      CARLSBAD, CA
      GoPro HQ
      Doors open at 7pm
      Movies at 8:30pm (All Ages!)

