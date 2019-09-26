The Snowboarder Movie: Everybody Everybody

WITH EVERY STAIRSET AND STEP-DOWN, KINK AND CORNICE, CHEESE WEDGE AND CHEESE GRATER, RUNWAY AND RIDE-OUT, Everybody, Everybody invites viewers into SNOWBOARDER’s sixth season-long cinematic session as twelve riders—an eclectic cross section of snowboarding’s hell-bent vanguard—partake in the quixotic quest for the perfect video part. Fueled by youth, angst, and unlimited data plans, the Everybody, Everybody roster spent last winter sending it across the Northern Hemisphere shepherded by director/editor Ted Borland. Alongside the rest of the film support staff, Ryan Finder, Derek Weimer, and Anton Kiiski, Ted and company were able to capture every make, battle, NBD and b-roll moment in hi-res. Enjoy the work put in by Phil Hansen, Reid Smith, Gabe Ferguson, Jill Perkins, Benny Milam, Brandon Davis, Gab Jacques, Finn Westbury, JJ Westbury, Rene Rinnekangas, Gus Warbington, and Cooper Whittier and check out the full project! @snowboardermag Everybody Everybody is available on iTunes here!

