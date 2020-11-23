If you love action sports and are an active participant, there is a good chance that you have already dealt with chronic pain or an acute injury in the past. Adventure sports tend to involve some level of risk. Because of these risks, athletes are more prone to injury. Cannabidiol (CBD) may be able to help athletes recover from these injuries. With CBD drinks and tinctures, you can reduce muscle soreness and prepare for upcoming competitions.

Why Do Action Athletes Need Help?

Action sports are thrilling to do, but they do have the potential to cause life-changing injuries as well. These kinds of activities typically involve a lot of physical exertion, extreme heights or high speeds. For example, snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, rock climbing, skydiving and sailing are all examples of action sports that push your body to its limits.

These activities have a higher mortality rate than other sports. For many people, this risk is a part of the sport’s appeal. Other than a higher mortality rate, action sports also involve a high rate of serious injuries. With base jumping, an estimated 0.4 out of 1,000 jumps at a specific site result in death. Athletes may also suffer from torn ligaments, broken bones, muscle soreness, tennis elbow and strained muscles.

How Does CBD Help?

CBD is one of the more than 100 cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. It does not have any psychoactive properties, so it will not make you high. Instead, CBD is typically used for its pain and anti-inflammatory benefits.

In research studies, scientists have found that CBD is especially good at reducing chronic pain like neuropathic pain and inflammatory pain. Many insomnia patients use CBD to fall asleep and stay asleep. Some patients also use CBD to treat anxiety and depression.

Because hemp was outlawed for so many years, researchers are still trying to learn about all of CBD’s unique benefits. Currently, researchers have already found evidence of the following health benefits.

As an extreme athlete, you may suffer from chronic or acute pain and need pain relief. If you experience anxiety before an important competition, CBD may be able to help. In addition, you can try using CBD tincture oil to alleviate muscle soreness after an intense workout.

How Can You Take CBD?

There are many ways you can take CBD. CBD drinks and shots are a useful way to consume CBD while you are on the go, with some combined benefits depending on the carrier ingredients like Tribe CBD’s Energy Shot with caffeine and ginseng, and their CBD Sleep Shot with melatonin. When you ingest CBD, it tends to last longer than when you inhale CBD so an oil, edible or drink could be you best option for rapid and long-lasting effects.

Other than shots, you can also try a CBD tincture oil or a CBD cream. With a CBD oil, you can easily measure your dose using a dropper. Because the drops are placed under your tongue, they are quickly absorbed by your bloodstream. Once they are absorbed, you can quickly feel the effects.

If you are dealing with muscle soreness or joint pain, a CBD cream may be the best option. You can use a cream or salve to provide localized relief from acute and chronic pain. This cream can be reapplied throughout the day.

Does CBD Affect Drug Tests?

A CBD tincture oil will not cause you to fail your drug test if it is made with pure CBD. If it is a full-spectrum product, you could potentially fail a drug test. While a full-spectrum product includes a variety of cannabinoids and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a broad-spectrum product includes every cannabinoid except THC. As long as a broad-spectrum product is made correctly, you should not fail a drug test.

