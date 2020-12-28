When it comes to CBD and athletes, the popularity is on the rise, but concern is still there for some. Many athletes have fears over drug testing, impaired ability and more. But with the right CBD products, those worries can disappear. The safety and effectiveness of your chosen CBD product will play a major role in how you as an athlete could and should utilize it. So what are the best and safest CBD products for athletes, both professional and amateur alike, to give a go?

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and sativa cannabis plants. CBD is often the less known cousin to THC, its psychoactive counterpart. CBD works directly with the human body and the endocannabinoid system. This interaction can block pain receptors from sending messages to the brain while creative an overall sense of wellbeing. Though scientific studies are still needed and emerging, there is anecdotal evidence supporting CBD’s positive impacts on the ECS and mammals. CBD is extracted from hemp and cannabis plants, then isolated and created into a variety of products for consumption or application.

When it comes to CBD for athletes, there are a few important factors to consider. Drug testing concerns are always at the top of the list, so finding a CBD product that is third-party lab tested and completely THC-free is key. Similarly, third-party lab testing is important to ensure the quality, purity and potency of your CBD product, making sure it is completely solvent and pesticide free. Some CBD companies, like Tribe CBD, craft quality CBD products with athletic lifestyles in mind. All their broad-spectrum CBD products are tested and truly THC-free, and accurate to label claims providing the perfect dose of CBD to those maintaining their athletic lifestyle.

CBD For Athletes: A Product Guide Breakdown

CBD Topicals – One of the most effective methods of using CBD for an athletic lifestyle is through the use of a CBD topical. A topical can come in a variety of forms, from a balm to salve to CBD cream. Topicals are ideal for athletes because they can be efficiently applied to specifically targeted areas. If you have a sore spot, a CBD topical can be applied directly to the source of the pain, allowing the active ingredients to be absorbed by the skin, delivering relief. A CBD cream that is created specifically for active lifestyles with the addition of a cooling aspect like Tribe CBD’s Cold Therapy Cream, is an ideal choice to relive sore muscles and joints.

CBD Oil – Another highly effective method of CBD use is through the sublingual consumption of CBD oil. Sublingual consumption simply means consumed orally, specifically placed under the tongue for fast absorption in the blood stream. CBD oil is one of the fastest acting consumption methods of CBD. Taking a dropper full prior to a workout or training session could help to keep muscles and joints “well-greased” throughout while aiding in the recovery process after. Similarly, taking a CBD oil after a session could help speed up the recovery process, keeping any inflammation at bay and getting you back in the game as soon as possible.

CBD Shots – Some people seek out CBD to deliver specific relieving properties. One way to really up-the-ante in those therapeutic realms is to combine CBD with other natural compounds. Tribe CBD has created two unique CBD shots with this in mind. Their CBD Energy Shot, combines 20mg of CBD with guarana, ginseng and caffeine, to deliver a balanced dose of energy that is not accompanied by any jitters that commonly come with energy drinks. On the flip side is Tribe CBD’s Sleep Shot, which combines CBD with valerian root, Baikal skullcap flower, and melatonin, to promote a restful and rejuvenating sleep cycle.

CBD For Athletes: Key Takeaways From Tribe

When it comes to using CBD as an athletes, there are a few factors to consider. Since not all CBD is created equal, turning to companies like Tribe CBD, who are fully transparent in lab-test results, purity and potency, is key to ensuring you get good use out of your CBD. Whether you are a professional athlete training for an upcoming event, an avid outdoor enthusiast eager to get back on the trail, or simply enjoy staying active, Tribe CBD has something beneficial for you. Check out Tribe CBD’s Barstool Bundles here.