When you first learn to ski or snowboard, it is an exciting experience. While nothing is more thrilling than hitting the slopes, both of these sports carry physical risks. Many snowboarders and skiers end up with broken bones, torn ligaments and torn muscles. Because of this, some athletes are turning to cannabidiol (CBD) to treat these ailments.

Exercise Inflammation and CBD

CBD could potentially reduce the muscle soreness and inflammation you experience after a workout or over exertion. Skiing and snowboarding may be extremely popular sports, but they are intense workouts and tough on the body. Because of this, you may experience muscle soreness and pain after you spend a day on the slopes.

CBD cream is ideal for targeting specific locations. You can rub it on sore muscles to relieve pain and inflammation, directly targeting specific areas. If you are suffering from soreness all over your body, you may want to use a quality CBD oil instead.

How Does CBD Work?

The human body contains an endocannabinoid system that regulates things like your memory, appetite, mood and pain sensation. Within this system, you have CB1 and CB2 receptors, among many more. Cannabinoids interact directly or indirectly with these receptors to send messages to and from the brain and body. By doing this, CBD is able to potentially help relieve pain, muscle aches and inflammation.

How Can You Use CBD?

There are a variety of ways you can use CBD. Many skiers and snowboarders use topical products for muscle soreness. If you deal with anxiety before major competitions, you may want to try a CBD drink or CBD shots. The administration method you choose depends on how long you want the effects to last. In addition, you may want to use a topical product if you need localized effects.

Topical Products

While CBD is popular for anxiety and depression, snowboarders and skiers typically use CBD to treat muscle pain, inflammation and soreness. For these conditions, topical products are generally a better option. When you use a CBD cream, you can target specific parts of your body. Because the cream is directly absorbed by the skin, it can provide quick muscle relief at the targeted location.

Tinctures and Oils

CBD oil is another product that absorbs quickly through sublingual consumption. You place just a few drops of the oil or tincture underneath your tongue. Then, the oil is rapidly absorbed by your gums before it enters your bloodstream.

Which Method Works the Fastest?

CBD’s effects can be felt 5 to 60 minutes after you take it. The onset of the effects depends entirely on the administration method you use. In addition, different administration methods last for a different period of time.

If you smoke or vape CBD, the effects are almost instantaneous. Unfortunately, these effects also last for a shorter amount of time. In many cases, the effects will last for three hours or less. Additionally, vaping and smoking any product may lead to negative effects on the lungs.

When you add drops of CBD oil under your tongue, the drops are absorbed within minutes by your capillaries. Afterward, the effects generally last for four to six hours.

With a topical cream or lotion, CBD is absorbed directly by your skin. The absorption speed depends on factors like your skin condition, the CBD concentration and the product’s solubility. In general, topical applications take about an hour to take effect. Because the product is applied locally, its effects are focused on a specific area.

Finally, it generally takes 30 to 60 minutes for oral CBD to take effect. Because oral products have to go through the digestive tract and liver, the bioavailability of these products may be lower than other administration methods. Once the oral CBD takes effect, it generally lasts for about four to six hours.

