Do you remember your first day on the slopes? Maybe you remember the day after even better…sore muscles, bruised bumm and all. Skiing and snowboarding are some of winters favorite activities, and as the season approaches, the preparation starts. Whether you are adding new skis, poles or bindings to your arsenal, perhaps you should consider adding CBD to the mix too.

Winter sports and activities, especially skiing and snowboarding, can take a toll on the body. Whether it’s just over worked muscles or a bruise or two from a fall, the day following your mountain adventure could be a pretty sore one. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has been shown to demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties that can lead to pain management and reduction. Having CBD ready-to-go in your winter coat pocket could be a life-saver for getting you back on the mountain in good time.

CBD to Ease Exercise Inflammation & Soreness

Whether your brand new and facing your first bunny slope, or you are carving through fresh powder on a black diamond run, there is nothing quite as thrilling as gliding over the snow and feeling the fresh air in your face. The excitements of either sport can be a bit daunting for new patrons, but the worry about next day debilitating soreness can be put at ease with CBD.

CBD is one of many compounds found in sativa cannabis and hemp plants. Cannabidiol is in early stages of scientific research and studies, but thus far the benefits are looking promising. CBD works in direct conjunction with the human endocannabinoid system or ECS. This direct interaction can lead to reduced pain and inflammation through CBD’s communication with receptors transmitting messages to the brain. CBD attaches itself to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS which are responsible for sending transmissions to the brain and central nervous system and could aid in reducing aches, pains and inflammation. CBD can be utilized through a variety of methods to promote pain management and relief for winter sports athletes and enthusiast.

CBD Products for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

There are a variety of products available today when it comes to CBD. Some of the most popular are CBD oils and tinctures, gummies and edibles, and topicals like creams. CBD oils are great for rapid relief, consumed sublingually and enter the bloodstream almost immediately. CBD edibles are a great choice for on-the-go consumption, usually perfectly dosed so you can find relief mountain-side if necessary. CBD topicals are useful for targeted application, meaning you can apply them to specific areas that are in need of relief. With the wide variety of CBD product options available, finding a reliable source is an important factor to consider.

