Athletes and sports enthusiast can put a lot of stress on their bodies. This stress can come with both negatives and positives. Muscles need to worked to grow stronger and bigger, but there is always the risk of over-working and injury or strain.

When it comes to recovery, there are countless options available to athletes, but CBD is on the rise as a natural alternative for many professional athletes and active lifestylers alike. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, could help your recovery regimen by reducing inflammation, managing pain and promoting sounder sleep.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory characteristics could make it a beneficial option for faster recuperation from muscle strains and overall recovery.

What Is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally derived compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. There are over 120 active compounds present in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD, along with other cannabinoids have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues, from acting as a sleep aid, to stress reduction and pain management. CBD is the often lesser known cousin of THC, most commonly associated with marijuana. However, CBD is vastly different than THC and offers different therapeutic properties that can benefit athletes without causing issues in the direction of drug testing or an altered mindset known as the “high” that comes from THC.

CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This bodily system is known for controlling and contributing to things like appetite, mood, pain and inflammation. By interacting with the receptors within the ESC, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things. This interaction has proven beneficial for people from all walks of life, including athletes.

Muscle Strain vs Muscle Recovery

Often times the terms muscle strain and muscle recovery are used interchangeably. They are in fact different and can have varying effects on the muscles. Let’s break down the differences:

Muscle Recovery

Muscle recovery is pretty much what is sounds like, the time your body needs to recoup from whatever it has been put through. Whether that is a tough workout or an past injury on the mend, muscle recovery entails the rebuilding of muscle fiber.

Muscle recovery is most commonly associated with working out. While exercising or lifting weights, the muscles are stressed or “damaged.” This may sound counterproductive, but the recovery process heals the muscles stronger than before the stress occurred. The recovery phase is also where muscle mass it built, following a workout. For any athlete and exercise enthusiast, the trick is in finding ways to promote quicker muscle recovery.

Muscle Strains

A muscle strain occurs when there is an actual injury to your muscle or tendon, which is the connecting tissue between your muscle and bone. During a workout, if your muscle gets over-stretched and the fibers tear, it would be considered a muscle strain. This is commonly associated with overuse, improper use or fatigue.

Some of the most common muscle strains among athletes include the groin, quadricep, hamstring, calf and back. Muscle strains can happen to any muscle in your body, and they are usually accompanied by pain and inflammation, and sometimes even muscle spasms and immobility.

CBD For Muscle Recovery and Muscle Strains

Cannabidiol’s direct interaction with the endocannabinoid system is a major factor in CBD’s ability to aid in muscle recovery and strains. By attaching to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS, CBD could positively impact the management of pain and inflammation following a workout. Though research is still new and emerging, there is anecdotal evidence and a growing number of athletes that vouch for CBD as a natural recovery tool.

By utilizing CBD prior to or after a workout, you may be able to find some relief from muscle stress and inflammation. Using a CBD product consumed orally could have positive effects on pain management quickly, while a CBD topical can be targeted to a specific area for application. According to one study, CBD was even found to reduce inflammation and pain while promoting mobility in multiple sclerosis patients.

For athletes, finding a reliable product is important to reaping the benefits of CBD. With concerns over drug testing, finding a THC-free product can also be key. Turning to companies with third-party lab test results and full transparency is the best way to get the most out of your CBD purchase. Whether you prefer a CBD topical, edible, drink or oil, not all CBD is created equal.

Tribe CBD was created with the active lifestyle in mind. Crafted with care from seed to sale, every broad-spectrum Tribe CBD product is third-party tested for purity, potency and quality. If you are an athlete in the market for a fully THC-free CBD product, turn to Tribe. For more information about all Tribe’s products, click here.