1029 Turns ft. Danny Davis, Red Gerard & Julia Marino | Burton One World

1029 Turns follows the limited-edition Backseat Driver from production to powder and features Burton x MTN DEW® team riders Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Julia Marino, and some serious pow surf action. This One World Episode reflects the partnership between Burton and MTN DEW® and our like-minded commitment to snowboarding.

Featured Riders: Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Julia Marino

Stream #BurtonOneWorld Now

burton.com/oneworld

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!