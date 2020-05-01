14 Travel Hours, One World—Burton x Thredbo

From Burton:

Sunny park laps with the homies hits different. Last Summer, the crew packed their bags and hopped on a couple long haul flights to ride at Thredbo Resort – Australia. Get ready for winter in the southern hemisphere, the snow will be falling soon.

Featuring: Red Gerard, Brock Crouch, Yuka Fujimori, Luke Winkelmann

More from SNOWBOARDER Mag here!