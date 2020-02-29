2020 Burton U.S. Open Men’s Halfpipe Finals with Stan—Last Resort Live

AND WE ARE BACK FOR THE FINAL EVENT OF THE U.S. OPEN! LEAP DAY LAST RESORT LIVE! Say that 5x fast. The most prestigious contest event of the year. Will we see poaching? Probably. New tricks? Maybe. Will Scotty James take back the number one spot? Who knows. The sun is out, and anything can happen. Enjoy the BTS live stream from Stan above, or the main feed from Red Bull TV below!

