2020 Burton US Open Halfpipe Semi-Finals—Highlights and Results

Big storylines from day two here at the 38th Annual Burton U.S. Open? Defending Burton U.S. Open champion Scotty James out of Australia qualified first for the men while first-time Burton U·S·Open competitor Ruki Tomita from Japan walked away from the women’s semi-finals on top. And for the majority of the public that saw the pipe for the first time today, the new modified pipe was also a hot topic. The 13-foot minipipe complete with a tombstone transitioning into a 22-foot superpipe is the first of its kind for the Open, and after the riders took some time figuring it out, they went to work during semis like miners in 1849. But we will have to wait until Saturday to see who strikes gold, with the finals starting at 11:00am MST sharp.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

On the topic of the pipe… we support it. While the standard superpipe is a blast to watch (although sometimes dizzying), these new modified pipes that are popping up are challenging the riders in different ways and forcing them out of their comfort zone. And they are only going to get better. Watching these riders adapt and still put down insane runs is what makes these people pros. We demand the best service out of Amazon and our iPhones but what? We let our pro snowboarders get away with doing the same crazy contest run, upgrading it by a trick or two every year? Come to think of it, that actually sounds like iPhones. Never mind, that theory wasn’t fully fleshed out. We just want creativity, and this is one way to get it. It isn’t perfect… but neither is your iPhone.

Men’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals:



As we said before, Scotty James took home the top qualifying position, but were nine other spots to be filled. We listed them out below with their scores so we don’t have to explain everything that went down. It was exciting. Nik Baden came back into the contest scene and switched up his discipline. Ben Ferguson dropped in with a bib for the first time this year and showed everyone why he is a boss. Toby Miller had a solid showing but took a bad spill on his last hit. Taylor Gold tweaked like a bat out of hell. There are videos on the internet everywhere (even on the site right here). Go watch the full thing or just watch the top three runs in this post. That is completely up to you. As far as who to watch in finals, WATCH THEM ALL! THAT IS THE EXCITING PART. Burgener, Yuto, Pates, Jan… they all have a chance to take it. Danny Davis got in on the bubble but without actually asking him in an interview, we are pretty sure he will want to finish in a higher position on Saturday. The weather is looking like it will be good, so be ready to tune in. Full drop list for finals is below.

ADVANCING TO FINALS:

1. Scotty James (AUS), RED BULL, 89.66

2. Pat Burgener (SUI), FOCUS WATER, 87.33

3. Yuto Totsuka (JPN), YONEX, 84.50

4. Jake Pates (USA), ROCKSTAR, 83.66

5. Jan Scherrer (SUI), NITRO, 81.83

6. Rakai Tait (NZL), NITRO, 80.50

7. Joey Okesson (USA), LIB, 78.16

8. Shuichiro Shigeno (JPN), BURTON, 75.66

9. Chase Blackwell (USA), NEVER SUMMER, 75.16

10. Danny Davis (USA), BURTON, 74.33

Women’s Halfpipe Semi-Finals: s

Where did Ruki Tomita come from?! Well, Japan, but that isn’t what we are talking about. The 18-year-old U.S. Open rookie has had a handful of top finishes in Japan since 2015, but has really broke out this year on the international circuit. We will see if she can put it down come Saturday, but alongside Xuetong Cai, Maddie Mastro, and Haruna Matsumoto all gunning for the top spot with a bit more impressive runs, it will be tough. With Maddie being the sole American to advance, if she can’t put it down it will be the first time in over a decade that a rider from the U.S. has not taken home the U.S. Open Women’s halfpipe championship. Second and third place runs below:

ADVANCING TO FINALS:

1. Ruki Tomita (JPN), YONEX, 88.50

2. Maddie Mastro (USA), RED BULL, 87.66

3. Haruna Matsumoto (JPN), SALOMON, 75.00

4. Xuetong Cai (CHN), NIKE, 70.83

5. Shaotong Wu (CHN), NIKE, 68.83

6. Mitsuki Ono (JPN), BURTON, 67.66

