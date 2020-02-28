2020 Burton US Open—Men’s Slopestyle Finals | Last Resort Live

It is time to crown a new U.S. Open Slopestyle champ… or watch the defending champ keep his throne. Red Gerard will battle Torgeir Bergrem, Sebbe De Buck Hiroaki Kunitake, Sven Thorgren, Judd Henkes, Yuki Kadono, Stale Sandbech, Darchy Sharpe and Dusty Henricksen for the top podium spot. With an innovative course in front of them, it will be a finals for the ages. And of course Stan will be there to stick a microphone in their face the entire time. Check out Stan’s Last Resort Live feed with Red Bull above, or the main contest feed below for all the action!

